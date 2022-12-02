Hauts de France celebrate anniversary with solo talent

The French National Champion recently celebrated its 30th anniversary by holding a special Gala Concert and thrilling solo competition.

The 30th anniversary celebrations for French National Champion, Hauts-de-France saw the band recently organise a competition for young solo performers in their home town of Marquette-les-Lille.

The event attracted over 60 performers from all over France, Belgium, Portugal and even Japan, all determined to impress jury members, Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet, composer and conductor Thibaut Bruniaux, CÃ©dric GhesquiÃ¨re, Benoit Dehaine and Manuel Sorolla.

Exceptional

According to them the overall standard was "exceptional"with an extra 'special recommendation' prize outside the top three podium winners awarded in each category.

First prize in the youngest category went to Juliette MacÃ©, who will receive a new piece composed for her by Thibaut Bruniaux, whilst the 'Cadet' category was won by Matthieu Scepi.

The senior title was claimed by Ugo Mouy, who in addition to prize money, will now be invited to perform as a guest soloist with Hauts-de-France during their next concert season.

Gala Concert

The event was rounded off by a Gala Concert, where Hauts-de-France was joined by Bastien Baumet to give the world premiere of a new euphonium concerto written for him by Thierry Deleruelle, entitled, 'Dragonfly'.

Bastien was then joined by the band's own euph star Lilian Merin for the duet 'Flying Home' by Goff Richards. Lilian and tenor horn player Sophie Budelot, where the main organisers of this splendid first event — one which they hope to repeat in 2023.

Results:

CatÃ©gorie Benjamin (up to 11 years):

1. Juliette MacÃ©

2. TimÃ©o Leconte

3. Leonore Dobbelaere

Special recommendation: Louis Guichard-Pottiez

CatÃ©gorie Cadet (12 till 15 years):

1. Matthieu Scepi

2. Afonso Neves-Silva

3. ClÃ©ment Didier

Special recommendation: Elodie Dobbelaere

CatÃ©gorie Junior (16 till 19 years):

1. Ugo Mouy

2. Maxime Petit

3. Lubin Cavanna

Special recommendation: Fons Dobbelaere and Francisco Nogueira