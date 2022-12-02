                 

*
banner

News

Hauts de France celebrate anniversary with solo talent

The French National Champion recently celebrated its 30th anniversary by holding a special Gala Concert and thrilling solo competition.

winners
  The winners are congratulated by Bastian Baumet.

Friday, 02 December 2022

        

The 30th anniversary celebrations for French National Champion, Hauts-de-France saw the band recently organise a competition for young solo performers in their home town of Marquette-les-Lille.

The event attracted over 60 performers from all over France, Belgium, Portugal and even Japan, all determined to impress jury members, Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet, composer and conductor Thibaut Bruniaux, CÃ©dric GhesquiÃ¨re, Benoit Dehaine and Manuel Sorolla.

Exceptional

According to them the overall standard was "exceptional"with an extra 'special recommendation' prize outside the top three podium winners awarded in each category.

First prize in the youngest category went to Juliette MacÃ©, who will receive a new piece composed for her by Thibaut Bruniaux, whilst the 'Cadet' category was won by Matthieu Scepi.

The senior title was claimed by Ugo Mouy, who in addition to prize money, will now be invited to perform as a guest soloist with Hauts-de-France during their next concert season.

Gala Concert

The event was rounded off by a Gala Concert, where Hauts-de-France was joined by Bastien Baumet to give the world premiere of a new euphonium concerto written for him by Thierry Deleruelle, entitled, 'Dragonfly'.

Bastien was then joined by the band's own euph star Lilian Merin for the duet 'Flying Home' by Goff Richards. Lilian and tenor horn player Sophie Budelot, where the main organisers of this splendid first event — one which they hope to repeat in 2023.

Results:
CatÃ©gorie Benjamin (up to 11 years):

1. Juliette MacÃ©
2. TimÃ©o Leconte
3. Leonore Dobbelaere
Special recommendation: Louis Guichard-Pottiez

CatÃ©gorie Cadet (12 till 15 years):

1. Matthieu Scepi
2. Afonso Neves-Silva
3. ClÃ©ment Didier
Special recommendation: Elodie Dobbelaere

CatÃ©gorie Junior (16 till 19 years):

1. Ugo Mouy
2. Maxime Petit
3. Lubin Cavanna
Special recommendation: Fons Dobbelaere and Francisco Nogueira

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

VEUE

St David's Hall future in doubt

December 2 • The venue for the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships is under threat of being sold as local authority looks at investment needs.

winners

Hauts de France celebrate anniversary with solo talent

December 2 • The French National Champion recently celebrated its 30th anniversary by holding a special Gala Concert and thrilling solo competition.

Nutcracker

On the second day of Christmas...

December 2 • There's a great festive treat to enjoy at Wigmore Hall as the Septura Brass Ensemble and actor Cathy Tyson team up for a musical 'Nutcracker'.

New Zealand

New Zealand looks forward to 2023

December 2 • NZBBA President sends seasonal best wishes to the rest of the banding world as "normal transmission" final returns to the nation's movement.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 2 • 2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top