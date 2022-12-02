                 

*
banner

News

St David's Hall future in doubt

The venue for the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships is under threat of being sold as local authority looks at investment needs.

VEUE
  The hall hosted both the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships

Friday, 02 December 2022

        

The future of St David's Hall in Cardiff — host to the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships as well as the renowned BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, is likely to be decided later this month.

Owner, Cardiff County Council, has announced that a decision will be made on 15th December — one that could see it taken over by the international promotional company Live Nation/AMG to become its latest O2 Academy Pop Music venue.

Undeniable need

According to a recent BBC news report Cardiff County Council said that there was "an undeniable need"for investment in the 2,000 seat venue — a figure reportedly varying between £5million and over £55million in maintenance costs alone according to different sources.

The hall receives a subsidy of around £700,000 and operates a small profit. In 2016 it was voted as one of the top 10 'best sounding' concert halls in the world, alongside the Musikverein in Austria, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Konzerthaus in Berlin. The only other hall in the UK in the top 10 was Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

If agreed, it is understood that the venue will undergo extensive refurbishment changes — including the removal of all current stall seating to enable capacity to be increased to around 2500 with the use of removeable seating fixtures.

Situated in the heart of the Welsh capital, St David's Hall is the National Concert Hall & Conference Centre of Wales. Opened in 1983 at a cost of £12million it is also home to the annual Welsh Proms Cardiff, an established classical concert series and a busy schedule of popular attractions and community events.

At present no indication has been given about how the venue could be used for future classical music or community concerts and promotions, or if a budget will be identified to help promote such events at other venues in the city.

At present no indication has been given about how the venue could be used for future classical music or community concerts and promotions, or if a budget will be identified to help promote such events at other venues in the city4BR

Petition

A petition to 'Save the National Concert Hall of Wales' was recently launched with over 17,100 having signed it to date.

It is understood that there will be an Extraordinary Meeting of the Council on Friday 9th December (4.30pm) at City Hall Cardiff, called by the Shadow member for Culture, Parks & Events to try to debate the issue before it goes to Cabinet for a decision on 15th December.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

VEUE

St David's Hall future in doubt

December 2 • The venue for the 1986 and 1992 European Brass Band Championships is under threat of being sold as local authority looks at investment needs.

winners

Hauts de France celebrate anniversary with solo talent

December 2 • The French National Champion recently celebrated its 30th anniversary by holding a special Gala Concert and thrilling solo competition.

Nutcracker

On the second day of Christmas...

December 2 • There's a great festive treat to enjoy at Wigmore Hall as the Septura Brass Ensemble and actor Cathy Tyson team up for a musical 'Nutcracker'.

New Zealand

New Zealand looks forward to 2023

December 2 • NZBBA President sends seasonal best wishes to the rest of the banding world as "normal transmission" final returns to the nation's movement.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

December 2 • 2ND TROMBONE - City of Oxford Silver Band are seeking an enthusiastic, confident player to join the Concert and Contest Band trombone section.

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top