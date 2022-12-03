                 

Match funding for National Youth Band library project

Any donations to the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's 'Big Give' project will be matched funded.

Saturday, 03 December 2022

        

There is a wonderful opportunity to help support the ongoing work of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain this Christmas.

Over the course of its history the organisation has commissioned numerous works that have enhanced the repertoire of the whole of the banding movement — from the earliest days of Dr Denis Wright, to the present era.

Library and archive

However, the NYBBGB is looking to be able to store, catalogue and maintain a working library of its collection of over 800 works in secure accommodation.

It is also hoping to work with a professional librarian to make these resources available to the banding world so that even more performers can enjoy the treasures that are in the band's possession.

Big Give

So if you can support the 'Big Give' — and donate something, the amount will be match funded so that the National Youth Band of Great Britain will get 'double bubble!' to enable it to undertake this vital work.

Support

Support the NYBBGB Library and Archive Fund:

https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/donate/a056900002Ni3eAAAR

        

bIG gIVE

