Lipeatt and Sykes team up for entertainment spots

Stan Lippeatt and Steve Sykes have joined forces to provide plenty of humour, stories and insight for any evening of brass band entertainment.

Lippeatt and Sykes
  Stan and Steve are well known and respected figures in the banding movement.

Sunday, 04 December 2022

        

Stan Lippeatt will be forming a musical double act with a difference to keep entertaining the brass banding movement in 2023 and beyond.

He will be teaming up with his great friend and former Grimethorpe Colliery Band player Steve Sykes to bring an evening of stories, memories, jokes and insight from careers that have been intertwined with some of the great performers and characters of the banding world.

Stan told 4BR: "A few years ago we were invited to adjudicate at a South West Brass Band Association Contest and then appear as after dinner speakers. We really enjoyed ourselves and the response was brilliant, so we thought why not take it on the road?"

Humour and serious

Stan said that he hoped that people will get in touch to find out more. "The stories are all true with an additional touch of humour and observation. We want to mix the humorous with the serious — talking about topics that are relevant and thought provoking as well as having plenty of laughs. We want people to be involved from start to finish."

Find out more:

To find out more about booking an evening with Stan & Steve, please contact: stan.lippeatt@btinternet.com

        

