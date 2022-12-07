                 

On the seventh day of Christmas...

Brass band music making on ice...

Ice shakting
  The players accompanied local skaters as well as the national champions...

Wednesday, 07 December 2022

        

Brass bands are always looking out to try something a little different to attract a new audience to see them perform — so why not get together with 50 ice skaters at a local ice rink for 'Brass on Ice'.

It recently took place in Aarau in Switzerland where Brass Band Musikgesellschaft Oberruti led by conductor Peter Stadelmann provided the musical accompaniment for the skaters as they gave their performances.

Queen to Doss

The band played arrangements of music by Queen, ABBA, Sam Smith as well as original brass band music from the pens of Peter Meechan with his 'Apex' and 'Fanfare for the Best' by Thomas Doss.

The band also accompanied singer songwriter Sarah Huber as she sang songs for some of those taking part to skate to.

It was a very special way to bring brass band music to a new audience and we all enjoyed it. The skaters were brilliant and enjoyed the experience too as it was also very different for themspokesperson

Highlight

The highlight though was playing to the appearances of multiple national champions Annette Dytrt from Germany and Yannick Bonheur from France, as well as current Swiss junior champion Alissa Orlando.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a very special way to bring brass band music to a new audience and we all enjoyed it. The skaters were brilliant and enjoyed the experience too as it was also very different for them."

        

