Black Dyke stars inspire Redhills Youth

There was plenty of inspiration on hand at Sage Gateshead as Black Dyke stars provide workshops for Redbhills Youth Band players.

Redhills Youth
  The young players enjoyed performing with Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas and Richard Marshall

Friday, 09 December 2022

        

Stars from Black Dyke Band recently teamed up with members of the Redhills Youth Band to enjoy some great workshop playing together before the Queensbury band's recent 'Christmas Spectacular' concert appearance at Sage Gateshead.

Supported by Geneva Instruments and led by Richard Marshall, Brett Baker and Dan Thomas, the workshops were aimed at inspiring the young performers.

Thanks

Redhills conductor Tina Mortimer told 4BR: "Our thanks go out to the Black Dyke Band and Geneva Instruments for their support in this event.

This was an incredible opportunity for the young players to perform with world class musicians in a world class venue, and it was something they will remember for a very long time."

Following the workshops the band performed a short concert in the foyer of the Sage before joining the Christmas Spectacular concert for a rousing encore.


        

