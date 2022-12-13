RNCM Fellowship Awards to Hindmarsh and Owens

Paul Hindmarsh and the late Rhys Owens will become Honorary Fellows of the Royal Northern College of Music.

The Royal Northern College of Music has announced that it is to confer Honorary Fellowships (FRNCM) to Paul Hindmarsh and the late Rhys Owens.

The awards will be made on Wednesday 14th December as part of the annual RNCM Graduation Ceremony.

Respected

One of the most respected figures of the modern brass banding movement as a conductor, academic, writer, curator, commissioner and BBC producer, Paul Hindmarsh was instrumental in the foundation of both the Brass Band Heritage Trust and the BBC Festival of Brass, later becoming the RNCM Brass Band Festival, which he will curate for the final time in 2023.

In 2017 his contribution to the banding movement was recognised with the 4BR Special Award, whilst earlier this year he was presented with the Brass Bands England Lifetime Achievement Award.

Outstanding

The outstanding musical contribution of Rhys Owens, the former principal trumpet of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will see a posthumous award made. He passed away in March 2022 following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

The Welshman began his musical career in the brass band world and played with both Lewis Merthyr and BTM Bands as well as becoming the principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band and National Youth Orchestras of Wales aged 17.

He joined the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in 1991 and became section principal in 1998.

Fellows

As part of its 50th anniversary year, Fellowships (FRNCM) will also be conferred upon mezzo-soprano Alice Coote OBE, and composer and conductor Benjamin Wallfisch.

Honorary Memberships (HonRNCM) will be awarded to philanthropist Diana Kealey Edwards, Simon Kirkbride, General Director of the Edvard Gieg Korene, and Malcolm Press, Vice-Chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University.

Associate Awards

The ceremony will also be a special occasion for Alumni who will be receiving Associate Membership of the College (ARNCM), in recognition of the contribution they are making to their professions.

This year, Associateship will be awarded to conductor Chloe van Soeterstede; singer, saxophonist and arranger Dominic Lawson; percussionist Delia Stevens; guitarist Daniel Brew; opera singer Elgan Llyr Thomas; composer Amir Konjani; violinist Caroline Pether; pianist and music educator Jo-Yee Cheung; and bassoonist Richard Ion.