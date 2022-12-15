The Brass Works opens on Old shoulders

A new venture by former Geneva Instruments CEO Tim Oldroyd looks to make a significant mark in the pre-owned instrument market place.

Former Geneva Instruments CEO Tim Oldroyd has started a new company, which he hopes will make a significant impression on the pre-owned instrument market place.

The Brass Works has already gained a marked foothold with an expanding nationwide customer base.

New chapter

He told 4BR: "This an exciting new chapter and a business that continues my ethos of putting the customer first. We have started off with a customer base that our service can work effectively with in offering the very best pre-owned instruments.

All are given an extensive professional overhaul and chemical cleaning and are presented in excellent condition reflective of the price and their history."

The Brass Works will also build on Tim's 37 years of experience in the industry in servicing, modification, repair and customising, with all instruments coming with a 2 year guarantee.

Experience

He added: "If the instrument develops a problem through no fault of your own we will repair it free of charge. You get it back to us and we will make sure your instrument gets back to you in a timely manner.

Unfortunately, we can't offer a guarantee on lacquer or silver plate, but we have extensive experience to be able to sort out the huge majority of problems, niggles and repairs.

If you are looking to purchase a pre-owned instrument we also have extensive contacts, so give us a call — The Brass Works is here to help and to bring you a level of service and quality second to none."

Find out more:

www.brassworks.uk