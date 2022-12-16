Hindmarsh humbled by response to RNCM Fellowship

Paul Hindmarsh has received congratulations from all corners of the musical world following his recent Fellowship presentation at the RNCM.

Paul Hindmarsh has spoken to 4BR about the delight at being honoured with an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Northern College of Music.

A reported on 4BR, the presentation was made earlier this week to one of the most respected figures in the banding movement at the annual RNCM Gradation Day.

Writing on his personal Facebook page he said: "Today was a highlight in my musical life, to be honoured with a Fellowship from the Royal Northern College of Music for my contribution to the musical life of the RNCM and to brass bands.

It has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career to curate the annual brass band festival, which I started as a BBC series 32 years ago, to witness so many fabulous performances and to enable so much new music for the medium to be launched.

Thank you RNCM and thanks also to David Thornton for his lovely presentation."

That has been very humbling, and I must thank everyone for taking the time to do so. It means a great deal and I hope I can say thank you in person to everyone at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in January Paul Hindmarsh

Congratulations have been sent to Paul from all corners of both the brass band and wider musical world.

He added: "That has been very humbling, and I must thank everyone for taking the time to do so. It means a great deal and I hope I can say thank you in person to everyone at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in January — so please book your tickets!"

