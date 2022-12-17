Brass Monkey support for Milnrow

It may have been very, very cold, but it didn't stop Milnrow Band joins others for a 'Brass Monkey' festive celebration that lived up to its name.

The Milnrow Band recently took part in Oldham Council's traditional 'Brass Monkeys' festival in the run up to Christmas.

It was part of the band's busy schedule of festive activities, with the community promotion seeing various ensembles perform outdoors in Oldham town centre and in the slightly warmer climes of Oldham Parish Church.

Brass Monkey

The Milnrow players certainly deserved the accolades from appreciative shoppers as they played as the snow fell and the thermometer gauge dropped well below freezing. It was 'Brass Monkey' weather in more ways than one!

Band spokesperson Natalie Beer told 4BR: "It may have been absolutely freezing, but we were delighted to accept the invite from Oldham Council to participate in an event which puts shoppers in the mood for Christmas."

Natalie added: "We played for 45 minutes outside and you couldn't feel your fingers or your toes, whilst there was the danger of frost bite on the lips! We would like to say thank you to Gareth Brindle who led the band due to Lee Skipsey being unavailable. He was stamping his feet in time with the music to keep warm."

Warm up

Thankfully Milnrow got the chance to warm up by performing another festive set for an appreciable audience at the Parish Church.

Joining Milnrow in Oldham were Worker Bee Brass, Boarshurst Silver, Uppermill Band, Dobcross Brass Monkeys, Oldham Music Centre and Flat Cap Brass.

Milnrow's final concert of the year will be a special 'A Christmas Spectacular' at Milnrow Cricket Club on the 23rd December.