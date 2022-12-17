                 

*
banner

News

Brass Monkey support for Milnrow

It may have been very, very cold, but it didn't stop Milnrow Band joins others for a 'Brass Monkey' festive celebration that lived up to its name.

Christmas
  It was cold enough to freeze the festive baubles...

Saturday, 17 December 2022

        

The Milnrow Band recently took part in Oldham Council's traditional 'Brass Monkeys' festival in the run up to Christmas.

It was part of the band's busy schedule of festive activities, with the community promotion seeing various ensembles perform outdoors in Oldham town centre and in the slightly warmer climes of Oldham Parish Church.

Brass Monkey

The Milnrow players certainly deserved the accolades from appreciative shoppers as they played as the snow fell and the thermometer gauge dropped well below freezing. It was 'Brass Monkey' weather in more ways than one!

Band spokesperson Natalie Beer told 4BR: "It may have been absolutely freezing, but we were delighted to accept the invite from Oldham Council to participate in an event which puts shoppers in the mood for Christmas."

Natalie added: "We played for 45 minutes outside and you couldn't feel your fingers or your toes, whilst there was the danger of frost bite on the lips! We would like to say thank you to Gareth Brindle who led the band due to Lee Skipsey being unavailable. He was stamping his feet in time with the music to keep warm."

Warm up

Thankfully Milnrow got the chance to warm up by performing another festive set for an appreciable audience at the Parish Church.

Joining Milnrow in Oldham were Worker Bee Brass, Boarshurst Silver, Uppermill Band, Dobcross Brass Monkeys, Oldham Music Centre and Flat Cap Brass.

Milnrow's final concert of the year will be a special 'A Christmas Spectacular' at Milnrow Cricket Club on the 23rd December.

        

TAGS: Milnrow Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tom Davoren

Davoren to take lead at Free State Brass Band

December 17 • Welsh conductor Tom Davoren will lead the Free State Brass Band in Kansas from January.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke boosts funds for local causes

December 17 • The Yorkshire champion recently helped to boost the funds of some great local causes — including the Whit Friday contest in Denshaw.

Christmas

Brass Monkey support for Milnrow

December 17 • It may have been very, very cold, but it didn't stop Milnrow Band joins others for a 'Brass Monkey' festive celebration that lived up to its name.

IBBSS2023

IBBSS announces attractions for 2023

December 16 • Delegates on the 2023 International Brass Band Summer School will have plenty of attractions to look forward to.

What's on »

City of Oxford Silver Band - An American Christmas

Wednesday 14 December • St Mary and St John Church, Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UH

Mereside Brass - Mereside Brass Christmas Concert

Friday 16 December • Plumley Village Hall, . Plumley Moor Road, . Plumley, . Nr Knutsford, . Cheshire WA16 0TR

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 16 December • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 16 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Long Melford Silver Band - Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 17 December • Long Melford Village Hall. Hall Street Long Melford. Sudbury Suffolk CO10 9JQ

Vacancies »

Cinderford Band

December 17 • Cinderford Band (2nd Section WEBBA) under it's new resident Musical Director Steve Kane, are inviting applicants for the positions of cornets, 2nd trombone, Bb Bass and percussionist to strengthen our ranks. The applicants must be able to work as a team.

Houghton Main Colliery Band

December 15 • PRINCIPAL CORNET required asap.. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, . Additional Front & Back Row players welcome. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time.. More than a Band!

Houghton Main Colliery Band

December 15 • PRINCIPAL Euphonium required asap.. The reformed Houghton Main Colliery Band will enter the Yorkshire Area, . Other seats available.. No Committee, No Politics, No nonsense - and some paid gigs from time to time.. More than a Band!.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top