Black Dyke boosts funds for local causes

The Yorkshire champion recently helped to boost the funds of some great local causes — including the Whit Friday contest in Denshaw.

Black Dyke
  The local church in Desnhaw was packed to the rafters for the concert

Saturday, 17 December 2022

        

Yorkshire champion Black Dyke recently added a special concert to their busy festive schedule to help raise funds for a variety of local good causes in the Denshaw area — including the local Whit Friday Contest.

It was organised by Alison Childs, who along with husband and Nicholas Childs have been supporters of a number of local events having lived in the area for a number of years.

Packed audience

The Queensbury band played to a packed audience at Chris Church in Denshaw and helped to raise £4,500 for the local causes — including £2,500 for the church and £750 for the local Whit Friday contest.

The concert was dedicated to Geoff Whiteley, the former player and administrator who gave remarkable service to the band, and who passed away recently.

Friends

Alison, who was presented with a gift from Bob Rodgers of the Whit Friday organisers, told the local Oldham Chronicle newspaper: "This is the first charity concert in Denshaw since Covid, and I really wanted to do a great job organising a special event. It was great to bring my friends from Black Dyke.

The concert was very much in two contrasting halves — the first was music for everyone, before unleashing the Christmas spirits for the second half. It was wonderful to see the church packed to the rafters."

        

Black Dyke boosts funds for local causes

