Davoren to take lead at Free State Brass Band

The Welshman who has worked in the USA for several years will work alongside Conductor Emeritus and founder Scott Watson. Tom will take the role from January.

Kansas base

Free State Brass Band is a traditional 'British' styled brass band based in Lawrence, Kansas.

Founded 10 years ago, its personnel list is made up of music educators from various schools and universities in Northeast Kansas, as well as students from the University of Kansas, Washburn University, and University of Missouri Kansas City.

In the contesting arena the band recently gained podium finishes at the 2022 US Open Brass Band Championship and the inaugural US Masters Brass Band Championship, both directed by Tom.

Delighted

Band spokesperson and Board President, Tom Cooper told 4BR: "We are delighted that Tom has agreed to be our new permanent conductor. His experience, musicality and rapport with us made him the perfect fit. We are looking forward to a long and productive tenure with Tom at the lead."

Fresh from a recent tour of residencies that spanned New Mexico and Utah to Tokyo, Tom told 4BR: "I'm delighted to accept this position. Free State Brass Band is made up of great players and friends who have the ambition to become a sustainable concert ensemble in our state and to be successful in competitions. I'm really excited to see what our partnership will bring."

Busy schedule

Having left the UK to accept a Doctoral Teaching Assistantship at the University of Kansas in 2019, Tom works as Director of Bands and Assistant Professor in the Music Department at Benedictine College, a private liberal arts university north of Kansas City with a band program of 150 students.

He is also still busy writing music, with 2023 premieres including Oakland University Brass Band, the massed brass sections of the Michigan State University Wind Symphony and University of Kansas Wind Ensemble. Tumpet soloist Jens Lindemann will also perform his trumpet concerto at the American Bandmasters Association convention.