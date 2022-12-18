                 

Christmas hope for Todmorden bandstand

The long running campaign to safeguard the future of a historic bandstand in Todmorden has been given a timely festive boost.

Todmorden
  The bandstand was built in 1914 and has been given Grade 2 listed status

Sunday, 18 December 2022

        

There is hope that the long running campaign to save a historic bandstand in Todmorden in West Yorkshire may be coming closer to a successful outcome.

4BR originally reported on the story in 2019 when the bandstand, which was built in 1914, was in danger of being demolished. However, the start of a determined campaign saw proposals to safeguard its future put forward after the building was given Grade 2 status by Historic England in December that year.

Town Deal

Now it has been reported that a 'Todmorden Town Deal' for a portfolio of projects in its Centre Vale Park venue has been agreed — including the restoration of the bandstand.

4BR understands that although there are still a number of further challenges to overcome, Todmorden Town Council (TTC) will become the project sponsor and is expected to become the owner of the relevant park assets, including the bandstand.

Funding

The funding for the bandstand is understood to be designated as 50% from the Town Deal, and 50% match funding. 4BR was informed that an application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the 50% match funding has had a favourable initial response, but further details must be explored.

        

