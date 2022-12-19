Foundation support boost for 2023

The generosity of supporters will enable the BBE Brass Foundations team to help more youngsters in 2023

Thanks to the generosity of brass band supporters across the country, youngsters will once again benefit from the great work of the Brass Bands England 'Brass Foundation' team in 2023.

Support came through the 'Big Give's Christmas Challenge' which saw the ream exceed its fund-raising target of £800 — topping out at £865, thanks to donations from individuals to whom the team extended their sincere thanks.

Cover costs

100% of the money raised will go towards covering tuition costs for children and young people to experience brass playing for the first time, from providing the instrument to giving support in joining a local band or ensemble.

Brass Foundations is Brass Bands England's flagship education programme, which takes children from their first taster session right through to performance at the National Youth Brass Band Championships.

It is delivered by five Youth Brass Development Specialists each operating in a specific geographical area, supporting musical youth organisations and facilitating local bands to invigorate their own youth programmes.

Support

Anyone who wishes to provide further support can make a one-off or monthly donation, or find out more about how to leave a legacy to the programme.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=14#Donate%20Now

For information on how to get involved in the programme please visit the Brass Foundations page or contact BBE's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk