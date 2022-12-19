                 

22 plus 1 in 2022 for Bathgate Youth

The young players of Bathgate Youth Band have notched up 22 public performances this year — with an extra one to come to round things off.

Bathgate
  Bathgate's young players notched up 22 concerts plus an extra one in 2022

Monday, 19 December 2022

        

Bathgate Youth Band has met its target of completing 22 public performances in 2022, making up for their lost events due to Covid-19.

It was an ambitious target for the youngsters to meet — but one they did thanks to an amazing amount of commitment and dedication.

It started on freezing evening in February playing to say thank you to staff at a local vaccination centre to numerous supermarkets, raising contributions for foodbanks as well as contributing to the Poppy Scotland Appeal, and various other community events.

Highlights

Derek Brown, Band President told 4BR: "There were so many highlights but the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Union Canal at the Linlithgow Canal Society as well as the Bathgate Hills Venture evening where we complimented the stage production of their storytelling event were chief amongst them."

On Monday 19th December will now see them give a special 23rd concert at their local St Mary's Church.

Derek added: "We look forward to 2023 and would like to extend our thanks to all those who made 2022 such a successful and memorable year."

        

