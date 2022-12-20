Carolling through to Christmas

The lucky residents of Saltaire get to hear festive carols played outside their front doors on the run up to Christmas thanks to players such as Matthew and Zeb.

Cornet player Matthew, aged 9, and tenor horn player Zeb aged 12 play Christmas carols on the historic brass banding streets of Saltaire in West Yorkshire.

Both play in the learner and senior band respectively, of nearby Hall Royd Band, and are part of the band that goes around each year to bring festive music to local residents.

Brass band connection

Saltaire, was built in 1851 as a Victorian model village by Sir Titus Salt, a leading Yorkshire industrialist who also had a keen interest in brass bands — something that continues to this day with the connection to the likes of Hammonds Band.

The village is now a designated UNESCO World Heritage site and attracts visitors from across the world.

The brilliant image was taken by photographer Lorne Campbell and will be sent with others to local, regional and national media outlets.