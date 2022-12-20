Death of Ian Bruce

The death has been announced of Ian Bruce, the highly respected tuba player, supporter and administrator of York Railway Institute Band.

4BR has been informed of the death of the highly respected Ian Bruce, the Honorary President and tuba player with York Railway Institute Band. He passed away on 13th December. He was 87.

Part of a famous York banding family, his grandfather, Noah founded the Chaucer Street Mission Band in 1883. Ian started playing in 1946 alongside his father and uncles in what had then become York Home Guard Band — later Ebor Excelsior Brass Band, and from 1952, York Railway Institute Band.

Such was the influence of family members it very quickly earned the unofficial title of the 'Bruces' Band'.

Fine player

Ian quickly established himself as a fine bass player and was regularly featured as a soloist, whilst he also became a proud member of the inaugural National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

For 59 years he was a valued playing member of York Railway Institute Band; a fine instrumentalist, hardworking bandsman and administrator. He helped set-up its Junior Band which eventually became the Golden Rail Band and was immensely proud of his connection to the band and deeply loyal to its well-being.

Memory

Band Chairperson, Clive Marshall told 4BR: "As a player, band administrator and inspiration to the many young players whose musical lives he touched, Ian's contribution to the band's success over the decades was immeasurable. We will always honour his memory."





Funeral

The funeral will take place at York Crematorium, on Thursday 29th December (12.20pm).

Family flowers only. Donations to the Heart Failure Clinic Cherry Street, York.