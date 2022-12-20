                 

*
banner

News

Wessex course to build on 2022 success

The Wessex Band Summer School looks to build on the success of its 2022 course.

Wessex Summer School
  The Wessex Summer School will be based at Sturminster Newton High School

Tuesday, 20 December 2022

        

Following the success of the 2022 Wessex Band Summer School, the organisers have told 4BR that the 2023 course will take place between Monday 31st and Saturday 5th August.

Real success

Course administrator Matt Stimpson said: "The 2022 event was a real success and so we have built on that for 2023 — our 52nd course, which will feature our Brass, Training and Wind Bands."

He added: "The course will be held at Sturminster Newton High School with final concerts to be held at 'The Exchange' in Sturminster Newton on the Saturday. The course will be led by Michael Fowles supported by an outstanding team of tutors to guide delegates through the week."

Sign up

To sign up go to: www.wessexband.com

4BR was informed that further details will be released about the course through 4BR over the coming weeks.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex Summer School

Wessex course to build on 2022 success

December 20 • The Wessex Band Summer School looks to build on the success of its 2022 course.

The Snow Queen

The Snow Queen to be set free...

December 20 • A new multi-media brass band production of the famous 'Snow Queen' fairytale can be enjoyed for free from Friday — thanks to Jack and Charlotte Capstaff, Carlton Mian Frickley Colliery and Frank Renton...

Ian Bruce

Death of Ian Bruce

December 20 • The death has been announced of Ian Bruce, the highly respected tuba player, supporter and administrator of York Railway Institute Band.

Christmas Carol

Carolling through to Christmas

December 20 • The lucky residents of Saltaire get to hear festive carols played outside their front doors on the run up to Christmas thanks to players such as Matthew and Zeb.

What's on »

City of Oxford Silver Band - An American Christmas

Wednesday 14 December • St Mary and St John Church, Cowley Road, Oxford OX4 1UH

Mereside Brass - Mereside Brass Christmas Concert

Friday 16 December • Plumley Village Hall, . Plumley Moor Road, . Plumley, . Nr Knutsford, . Cheshire WA16 0TR

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 16 December • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 16 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Long Melford Silver Band - Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 17 December • Long Melford Village Hall. Hall Street Long Melford. Sudbury Suffolk CO10 9JQ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

December 20 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room with percussion equipment permanently installed.

Bristol Veterans Brass

December 20 • Bristol Veterans Brass invites applications for the post of: MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . Position start date: Wednesday 1st February 2023. We are looking for a Musical Director who is an experienced musician, ideally with previous experience conducting a Brass Band

Ashton under Lyne Band

December 19 • PRINCIPAL CORNET : Are you a strong, ambitious player who is capable of leading a championship section band? Are you looking for a fresh challenge with an established band? We have a sensible diary of engagements and an immediate start is available.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top