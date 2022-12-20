Wessex course to build on 2022 success

The Wessex Band Summer School looks to build on the success of its 2022 course.

Following the success of the 2022 Wessex Band Summer School, the organisers have told 4BR that the 2023 course will take place between Monday 31st and Saturday 5th August.

Real success

Course administrator Matt Stimpson said: "The 2022 event was a real success and so we have built on that for 2023 — our 52nd course, which will feature our Brass, Training and Wind Bands."

He added: "The course will be held at Sturminster Newton High School with final concerts to be held at 'The Exchange' in Sturminster Newton on the Saturday. The course will be led by Michael Fowles supported by an outstanding team of tutors to guide delegates through the week."

Sign up

To sign up go to: www.wessexband.com

4BR was informed that further details will be released about the course through 4BR over the coming weeks.