Radio: Sunday Bandstand 18th December

Sunday Bandstand: 18th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-18-december-2022/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Proclamation of Christmas
Stephen Bulla
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner
Forgotten Dreams
Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Dies Natalis Op 86
John Golland
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
The Christmas Song
Torme, Wells arr. Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Frank Renton
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Traditional — Anon arr. Eric Crees
Royal Opera House Brass Soloists
Royal Opera Chorus
Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby
Chris Helme memories of Christmas from the 1950s
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
The Joy of Christmas Suite
Robert Redhead
The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Carl Saunders
A Time for Peace from The Essence of Time
Peter Graham
Soloist: Iwan Williams
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Dr. David King
Christmas Triptych
James Curnow
Clifton & Lightcliffe Band
MD: John Clay
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson arr. Ernest Tomlinson
Brass Band of the Western Reserve
MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson
Scheherazade
Rimsky-Korsakov arr. J. Ord Hume
Foden's (Richardson's) Band
MD: Russell Gray
When he Cometh
Howard J. Evans
Soloist: Steven Mead
Boscombe Salvation Army Band
BM: Howard J. Evans
Christmas Wishes
Richard Grantham
Brass Band de Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Whilst Shepherds Watch
Traditional — Yorkshire version
Foden's Band
Halifax Choral Society
Organist David Battiwalla
MD: Nicholas Childs
Welcome Christmas from How the Grinch stole Christmas
Danny Elfmann arr. Max Morden
Gramercy Brass Orchestra
MD: John Henry Lambert
Shine as the Light
Peter Graham
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Walking in the Air — theme to The Snowman
Howard Blake arr. Philip Sparke
Vocalist Fardau van der Woude
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
The Star of Bethlehem
Stephen Adams arr. Mike Hopkinson
Soloist: Kathryn Hughes
Stocksbridge Engineering Steels Band
MD: Hugh Megarrell
Winter Wonderland
Felix Bernard / Richard Smith
Prairie Brass Band (Illinois, USA)
MD: Mary Barnes-Gingrich
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,
Coots and Gillespie, arr. Mark Freeh
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...