Radio: Sunday Bandstand 18th December

More festive treats to enjoy from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 18th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-18-december-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Proclamation of Christmas

Stephen Bulla

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner



Forgotten Dreams

Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude



Dies Natalis Op 86

John Golland

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes



The Christmas Song

Torme, Wells arr. Philip Sparke

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Frank Renton



The Twelve Days of Christmas

Traditional — Anon arr. Eric Crees

Royal Opera House Brass Soloists

Royal Opera Chorus



Largo from the New World Symphony

Dvorak arr. Martin Ellerby

Chris Helme memories of Christmas from the 1950s

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Garry Cutt



The Joy of Christmas Suite

Robert Redhead

The Household Troops Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Carl Saunders



A Time for Peace from The Essence of Time

Peter Graham

Soloist: Iwan Williams

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Dr. David King



Christmas Triptych

James Curnow

Clifton & Lightcliffe Band

MD: John Clay



Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Ernest Tomlinson

Brass Band of the Western Reserve

MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson



Scheherazade

Rimsky-Korsakov arr. J. Ord Hume

Foden's (Richardson's) Band

MD: Russell Gray



When he Cometh

Howard J. Evans

Soloist: Steven Mead

Boscombe Salvation Army Band

BM: Howard J. Evans



Christmas Wishes

Richard Grantham

Brass Band de Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde



Whilst Shepherds Watch

Traditional — Yorkshire version

Foden's Band

Halifax Choral Society

Organist David Battiwalla

MD: Nicholas Childs



Welcome Christmas from How the Grinch stole Christmas

Danny Elfmann arr. Max Morden

Gramercy Brass Orchestra

MD: John Henry Lambert



Shine as the Light

Peter Graham

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst



Walking in the Air — theme to The Snowman

Howard Blake arr. Philip Sparke

Vocalist Fardau van der Woude

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude



The Star of Bethlehem

Stephen Adams arr. Mike Hopkinson

Soloist: Kathryn Hughes

Stocksbridge Engineering Steels Band

MD: Hugh Megarrell



Winter Wonderland

Felix Bernard / Richard Smith

Prairie Brass Band (Illinois, USA)

MD: Mary Barnes-Gingrich



Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,

Coots and Gillespie, arr. Mark Freeh

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King



Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Enjoy the show...