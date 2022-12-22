                 

Yorkshire Youth continue with get together progress

The second gathering of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has seen teh young players make further encouraging progress.

Yorkshire Youth Bad
  The Yorkshire Youth Band met for a second time under Black Dyke stars

Thursday, 22 December 2022

        

The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band recently completed its second get together of the educational year.

It built on the first gathering held at Saddleworth School in September and saw the delegates led in sectional rehearsals by Black Dyke stars Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Amy Paterson, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

Encouraging

Speaking about the day, Richard Marshall told 4BR: "The course saw some of the younger members really push themselves — especially in performing Paul Lovatt-Cooper's 'Dreamcatchers'.

It's been so encouraging to see the progress they have made — it is what the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has been about since day one".

Impressed

Brett Baker was also hugely impressed by the progress being made.

"I always enjoy working with the young players, especially on the solo works they choose,"he said. "The sense of inclusion is wonderful, and the progress being made is obvious."

The day once again concluded with the full band performing a concert for family members.

Course Administrator Alison Child added: "It was another great day of solid progress and inspiration. We would like to thank Geneva Instruments for its continued support and we are now looking forward to Sunday 5th February next year where we can meet again to build upon this fantastic start."

Join

If you would like to join us next time, please contact Administrator Alison Childs on alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

TAGS: Yorkshire Youth Brass Band

