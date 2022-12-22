Extra silverware for Poole

Richard Poole has added yet another accolade to a memorable 2022 by being voted as Foden's Band 'Player of the Year'.

Prior to their Christmas break, the reigning National Champion Foden's ensured that the contribution of patrons, vice-presidents, trustees and partners to their success in 2022 was marked by a series of presentations.

It came at their final Christmas concert, where the 'Double' champion performed to a packed audience.

Poole presentation

Prior to the interval, band presentations were also made — with a special accolade given to soprano player Richard Poole.

His 20th year with the band was marked by an unprecedented 'Triple Crown' of individual honours at the three major contests, where he was awarded the 'Best Soprano' at the British Open and Brass in Concert Championships and 'Best Instrumentalist' at the National Finals. In addition, he also released a critically acclaimed solo CD.

His year of accolades was added to by being presented with the Foden's 'Player of the Year' accolade voted for by his fellow players. Solo cornet player Darren Lea was voted as 'Bandsperson of the Year'.