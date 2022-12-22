Good take up of RNCM Brass Band Festival tickets

The early season attraction of enjoying world class bands and soloists at the RNCM is proving popular.

4BR has been informed that there has been a good uptake for tickets for the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival.

The event takes place at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester over the weekend of Friday 27th January to Sunday 29th January.

The featured bands are Foden's, Grimethorpe Colliery, Wardle Academy Brass, Tredegar, Black Dyke, RNCM Brass Band, Cory and Brighouse & Rastrick, whilst featured soloists include Isobel Daws, Tom Hutchinson, James Blackford, Daniel Thomas, Michael Cavanagh, Jams Fountain and Roksana Dabkowska.

Discount:

Tickets are available from £6

Festival Discount:

Purchase tickets for 3 or more paid events and automatically receive a 10% discount at checkout.

Please note this discount only applies when booking events as part of a single transaction and a maximum booking fee of £3 applies to all transactions.

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-brass-band-festival-2023/