Renewed confidence fires Vernon Building Society for new challenges

The future now holds the promise of confident progress for the VBS Poynton Band as they appoint a new MD and attract players to the ranks.

Adam Smith
  Adam Delbridge-Smith takes over the baton at VBS Poynton Band

Friday, 23 December 2022

        

2023 holds the promise of being year of confident progress for the Vernon Building Society Poynton Band.

Following a period of well documented challenges, which included the departure of Musical Director Stig MÃ¦rsk, who recently took up the appointment as Director of the prestigious Slesvigske Musikkorps in his native Denmark, the band now looks forward to the new contesting year and beyond.

New MD

It will be spearheaded by their new Musical Director, Adam Delbridge-Smith, a recent graduate of the RNCM in Manchester, who told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be able to lead the band in what promises to be an exciting future."

In addition, new players have also joined the ranks, with the experienced Tim Brocklehurst on soprano, Macey Wareing on solo cornet, Louis Miller on second cornet, Victoria Kenworthy-Nash on tenor horn and Jen Hulme on baritone.

Band Manager Steven Atwell told 4BR: "There has been a welcome renewal of purpose and togetherness with the organisation and things are really looking up for 2023.

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Stig for six amazing years and wish him and his family the very best of luck for their future in Denmark. His musicianship, personality and friendship will be hugely missed."

Determination

He added: "We have however been very fortunate to find someone in Adam who shares our positivity and commitment and who has an infectious determination and inspirational confidence.

That has seen new players join us, and although we still have a couple of places to fill, we cannot wait to get back to contesting at the North West Regional Championships."

        

