A Christmas Eve song treat...

Forget the festive stress and enjoy some sumptuous festive music making with Bone-afide and Peter Moore

What better way to put yourself in just the right relaxed mood for the arrival of Christmas Day then by sitting back and enjoying a beautiful bit of playing from Peter Moore and the Bone-afide Trombone Quartet.

What a year it has been for both too — Peter gaining yet more accolades for his performances — from the RNCM Brass Band Festival to his Concerto debut at the Proms and much more, whilst the award winning quartet reached out to wow audiences where ever they went too — and have also just released their brand new CD, 'Bruckdown'

Christmas Song

This is their version of 'The Christmas Song' — written in 1945 and performed by some of the world's great performers ever since — from Nat King Cole to The Carpenters.

What a way to warm up your chestnutsâ€¦

Merry Christmasâ€¦

Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-dUD0yz1dE

https://boneafide.co.uk/