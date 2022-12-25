2022 4BR Conductor of the Year

Winner: Russell Gray
2. Ian Porthouse
3. Prof. David King
The Scotsman enjoyed a memorable 2022 with the baton — not only inspiring Foden's to retain the National Championship of Great Britain title, but also leading Brighouse & Rastrick to a 'Tango' success at the Brass in Concert Championship.
In addition, he left an indelible impression wherever he took his baton on his travels around Europe — including a fantastic link with the National Childrens Band of Great Britain.
He was the clear winner — with 9 first preference votes in addition to others.
Runner-up was Ian Porthouse (3 first preference votes), who led Tredegar amongst others so impressively this year — including the BBC Proms, with Prof David King in third (2 first preference votes).
Although the top three dominated the choices of the judges, the excellence of Philip Harper, Margie Antrobus, Harmen Vanhoorne also gained first preference votes with noted contributions for the work of Frederic Theodoloz and Stephanie Kennedy.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).
Past Winners:
2021: Arsene Duc
2020: Philip Harper
2019: Philip Harper
2018: Arsene Duc
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Philip Harper
2015: Philip Harper
2014: Nicholas Childs
2013: Philip Harper
2012: Allan Withington
2011: David King
2010: Ian Porthouse
2009: Robert Childs
2008: Robert Childs
2007: Allan Withington
2006: Allan Withington
2005: Nicholas Childs
2004: Ray Farr
2003: David King
2002: Russell Gray
2001: David King