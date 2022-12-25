2022 4BR Conductor of the Year

The outstanding Russell Gray — the man who added a fourth National Championship as well as a first Brass in Concert title to his CV in 2022 is the 4BR Conductor of the Year.

Winner: Russell Gray



2. Ian Porthouse

3. Prof. David King

The Scotsman enjoyed a memorable 2022 with the baton — not only inspiring Foden's to retain the National Championship of Great Britain title, but also leading Brighouse & Rastrick to a 'Tango' success at the Brass in Concert Championship.

In addition, he left an indelible impression wherever he took his baton on his travels around Europe — including a fantastic link with the National Childrens Band of Great Britain.

He was the clear winner — with 9 first preference votes in addition to others.

Runner-up was Ian Porthouse (3 first preference votes), who led Tredegar amongst others so impressively this year — including the BBC Proms, with Prof David King in third (2 first preference votes).

Although the top three dominated the choices of the judges, the excellence of Philip Harper, Margie Antrobus, Harmen Vanhoorne also gained first preference votes with noted contributions for the work of Frederic Theodoloz and Stephanie Kennedy.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (editor 4BR); Michael Bach (conductor/adjudicator); Kerry Baldwin (player/regional development executive ABRSM); Sarah Groarke Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); David Gallaher (conductor/adjudicator); David Hirst (player/conductor/adjudicator); Owen Melhuish (New Zealand BBA); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Stein Skorpholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Chris Thomas (chief contributor BBW magazine/4BR contributor); Camilla Soderstrom Tveit (player/adjudicator); Luc Vertommen (conductor/adjudicator/arranger); Andrew Wainwright (composer/arranger/designer); Malcolm Wood (4BR chief contributor); Alexander Zwann (chief contributor CU Brass).





Past Winners:



2021: Arsene Duc

2020: Philip Harper

2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King

