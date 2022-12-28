Strictly Silent Night for Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass plays its part for its Strictly appearance.

Newstead Brass recently rounded off 2022 with a cameo appearance on the BBC's flagship 'Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special'. They backed Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts rendition of 'Silent Night' before she waltzed the same tune with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Nicola's recording with the band was made during a sell-out concert at Nottingham's Theatre Royal in early December with Vicky McClure and Our Dementia Choir, where the band also shared the stage with actors Sheridan Smith, Adrian Dunbar and folk group, The Idolins.

Delighted

A band spokesman told 4BR: "We were delighted to accept the invitation to support the Dementia Choir with their Christmas Concert, as well as playing at their Christmas Ball the following night.

It was little odd though playing the concert amidst the set and props for 'Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs' which was the Theatre's main show for December!"

Busy month

It rounded off a busy month for the Midlands Area top section band which has also seen sell out concerts playing at Carol Services and Christmas Markets across their local area.

Highlights from the Dementia Choir Christmas concert can be enjoyed at:

https://www.ourdementiachoir.com/christmas-with-our-dementia-choir-2022

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special can be enjoyed at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001gnjb/strictly-come-dancing-series-20-christmas-special