New Year's present for Enderby

The Enderby Band welcomes the signing of a new solo euphonium player in Ben Smith.

  The signing has been welcomed by the band as they look towards 2023.

Friday, 30 December 2022

        

The Enderby Band will welcome a new signing for 2023 with the news that Ben Smith will be joining on solo euphonium.

Ben started playing percussion in the Harborough Band before moving to euphonium and playing with GUS and Foresters Brass where in his second spell with them he became solo euphonium.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire first class honours graduate has also performed with Grimethorpe Colliery and Hepworth whom he played with at the National Finals. He was also part of the award-winning tuba quartet, 'When Tuba Come One' and recently became MD at Oddfellows Brass.

Excited

Speaking about the move he said: "I'm really excited to join Enderby, a band that really seems to be on the up under MD Steve Phillips.

In response, the Enderby Musical Director added: "Ben is a most welcome addition, and we can't wait for the New Year to really welcome him into the fold. He is such a talented player and such a fantastic all round brass bander."

Thanks

Ben takes over the solo euphonium role from Andy Mayell who recently left to concentrate on his conducting career and to spend more time with his family.

In addition, Alex Bland has also recently moved on to focus on conducting and professional playing. The band wished both players well on their new ventures.

        

TAGS: Enderby

