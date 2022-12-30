Double celebrations for Fountain and Tredegar

'Keep the Music Playing' and 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' claim a memorable double triumph with 4BR and BBW award accolades.

There were extra festive celebrations for those involved in the two winning CD releases in the 4BR Annual Awards this year.

Tredegar Band's 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' and James Fountain's 'Keep the Music Playing' also made it a memorable 'double' triumph, as they were also voted 'CD of the Year' and 'Solo CD of the Year' by Brass Band World magazine.

Delighted

Speaking about the 4BR Award on his Instagram account, the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra said: "Absolutely delighted that 'Keep the Music Playing' has been awarded the 4Barsrest Solo CD of the Year! To be nominated amongst such fantastic musicians is an honour, and I'm thrilled to see the album do so well."

In adding his thanks to the fellow artists that accompanied him on the release, James said: "It was a project I was extremely proud of, and I was especially grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside such a variety of amazing musicians such as Slide Action, Lucy Knight, Elliot Launn, Classical PopUps and Tredegar Band."

And in wishing everyone Happy Christmas he added: "Huge thanks also to Adam Goldsmith and the team at World of Sound. I'm indebted to their patience, understanding and musicianship."

Thanks

Meanwhile, Ian Porthouse, MD, of Tredegar Band also paid tribute to those who took part in their award-winning release.

"Our thanks go to John Francis of the Vaughan Williams Society, Paul Hindmarsh, Steve Portnoi and Phillip Littlemore for bringing such an ambitious project to life — one that was given that extra touch of musical magic by Martyn Brabbins, Ross Knight and the players that took part.

The results have spoken for themselves — from the awards and plaudits to recognition in the Classical Charts and by wider audiences who have been able to enjoy the brass music of Vaughan Williams."

He added: "Our congratulations also go to James Fountain who we will be teaming up again with at the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival. To play a small part in his incredible release was a real honour — and I hope people will take the opportunity to hear him in Manchester on the 28th January."