                 

*
banner

News

Double celebrations for Fountain and Tredegar

'Keep the Music Playing' and 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' claim a memorable double triumph with 4BR and BBW award accolades.

Tredegar
  The CDs won both major awards this year.

Friday, 30 December 2022

        

There were extra festive celebrations for those involved in the two winning CD releases in the 4BR Annual Awards this year.

Tredegar Band's 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' and James Fountain's 'Keep the Music Playing' also made it a memorable 'double' triumph, as they were also voted 'CD of the Year' and 'Solo CD of the Year' by Brass Band World magazine.

Delighted

Speaking about the 4BR Award on his Instagram account, the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra said: "Absolutely delighted that 'Keep the Music Playing' has been awarded the 4Barsrest Solo CD of the Year! To be nominated amongst such fantastic musicians is an honour, and I'm thrilled to see the album do so well."

In adding his thanks to the fellow artists that accompanied him on the release, James said: "It was a project I was extremely proud of, and I was especially grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside such a variety of amazing musicians such as Slide Action, Lucy Knight, Elliot Launn, Classical PopUps and Tredegar Band."

And in wishing everyone Happy Christmas he added: "Huge thanks also to Adam Goldsmith and the team at World of Sound. I'm indebted to their patience, understanding and musicianship."

Thanks

Meanwhile, Ian Porthouse, MD, of Tredegar Band also paid tribute to those who took part in their award-winning release.

"Our thanks go to John Francis of the Vaughan Williams Society, Paul Hindmarsh, Steve Portnoi and Phillip Littlemore for bringing such an ambitious project to life — one that was given that extra touch of musical magic by Martyn Brabbins, Ross Knight and the players that took part.

The results have spoken for themselves — from the awards and plaudits to recognition in the Classical Charts and by wider audiences who have been able to enjoy the brass music of Vaughan Williams."

He added: "Our congratulations also go to James Fountain who we will be teaming up again with at the 2023 RNCM Brass Band Festival. To play a small part in his incredible release was a real honour — and I hope people will take the opportunity to hear him in Manchester on the 28th January."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Eikanger to round off old year with new tradition

December 30 • Eikanger Bjorsvik will be joined by special guests to help bring in the New Year with a musical toast.

Russell Gray

Gray honoured to round off 2022 with another conducting award

December 30 • Russell Gray has just returned from Lithuania to round off a memorable 2022 by being named 4BR Conductor of the Year.

Tredegar

Double celebrations for Fountain and Tredegar

December 30 • 'Keep the Music Playing' and 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' claim a memorable double triumph with 4BR and BBW award accolades.

Dobcross

New horn boost for Dobcross Silver

December 30 • Cassandra Bardsley boosts the ranks of the National Champion as they look ahead to life in the Third Section in 2023.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

December 30 • We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023 and are looking forward to competing in the Regionals in Blackpool.

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 29 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Stretford Band

December 28 • Stretford band have vacancies in Baritone, Tenor Horn,Bass and trombone sections. We are a local, friendly band with a varied concert programme in the following months. All players welcome.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top