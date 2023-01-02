Bradley takes baton at Langholm

Chris Bradley has become the new Musical Director at Langholm Town Band.

Langholm Town Band has announced the appointment of Chris Bradley as its new Musical Director.

The highly respected principal cornet of Whitburn Band has also enjoyed considerable success with the baton over the years working with the likes of Dunaskin Doon, Johnston Silver, Unison Kinneil, Renfrew Burgh and Kirkintilloch Kelvin.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm really looking forward to working with the Langholm and hope I can help them achieve further successes."

In response, Band Christine Calvert added: "We're also looking forward to Chris joining us at our first 2023 rehearsal on 6 January and working on the test piece for the Scottish Championships in March and beyond."

She added: "The band would like to thank Chris Shanks for his nine years of hard work and dedication as our MD and we wish him well for the future."

Under his tenure the band qualified for the Third Section National Final of 2021 (coming runner-up at the 2020 Scottish Championship) as well as claiming podium awards for their innovative programmes produced for the 2021 Kapitol Cory online Championship and Whitburn Band Virtual Festival.

