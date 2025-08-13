                 

*
banner

News

Gregson's Choice on National eve

You can still grab a seat for the chance to hear an evening of great Edward Gregson music on the eve of the Albert Hall National Final from the ISB and Ian Bousfield.

Gregson
  Tickets are still available for the cocnert at the Royal College of Music

Wednesday, 13 August 2025

        

You will need to be quick to book your tickets for the special Royal Albert Hall pre-National Final 'Gregson's Choice' concert to be held at the Royal College of Music on Friday 10th October. 7.30pm)

ISB and Bousfield

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will celebrate the musical career of the composer of 'Symphony in Two Movements' which will be the set-work for the 19 bands to tackle over the road the following day.

The evening will be introduced by Paul Hindmarsh, whilst the ISB will be led by Dr Stephen Cobb who will be joined by the remarkable trombone soloist Ian Bousfield.

Talk

The composer himself will be on hand to talk with Paul about the featured works — a rare opportunity to hear just what inspired him to write his canon of works for the brass band medium.

Tickets:

Seats can be secured at: https://shorturl.at/WWjlR

        

TAGS: International Staff Band of The Salvation Army

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

uk fORUM

Endorsement and reservations from UKLBF to automatic National invitations

August 13 • The UK Leading Bands Forum has welcomed the return of the four band automatic invitation to Albert Hall Final — but with pointed reservations.

Presto

Make a presto decision to add to your recording collection...

August 13 • There are six more, new and classic CDs and downloads to consider as you build your brass collection through a new partnership between 4BR and Presto Music.

Star Crossed lovers

Fewer than 100 premium tickets left for British Open

August 13 • If you want to to snap up a ticket for the Stalls or Upper Circle for this year's British Open, then make sure you don't miss out.

Gregson

Gregson's Choice on National eve

August 13 • You can still grab a seat for the chance to hear an evening of great Edward Gregson music on the eve of the Albert Hall National Final from the ISB and Ian Bousfield.

What's on »

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Vacancies »

Wetherby & District Silver Band

August 14 • We have a back row cornet and horn seat available in our friendly, top end of third section band. Although we take our music seriously we also try to have as much fun as possible in the process! We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings 8-9:45pm in Wetherby

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band have a vacancy for a solo horn player.. We are a friendly social 3rd section band with a variety of concerts throughout the year.. We have our own band hut and are within easy distance of the M11 and the central line.

Ilkeston Brass

August 9 • Ilkeston Brass need a new MD! We are a 4th section band based in SE Derbyshire with a strong community presence. We have empty seats in the cornet section but a core of committed players fighting to keep the band going.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top