Gregson's Choice on National eve

You can still grab a seat for the chance to hear an evening of great Edward Gregson music on the eve of the Albert Hall National Final from the ISB and Ian Bousfield.

You will need to be quick to book your tickets for the special Royal Albert Hall pre-National Final 'Gregson's Choice' concert to be held at the Royal College of Music on Friday 10th October. 7.30pm)

ISB and Bousfield

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will celebrate the musical career of the composer of 'Symphony in Two Movements' which will be the set-work for the 19 bands to tackle over the road the following day.

The evening will be introduced by Paul Hindmarsh, whilst the ISB will be led by Dr Stephen Cobb who will be joined by the remarkable trombone soloist Ian Bousfield.

Talk

The composer himself will be on hand to talk with Paul about the featured works — a rare opportunity to hear just what inspired him to write his canon of works for the brass band medium.

Tickets:

Seats can be secured at: https://shorturl.at/WWjlR