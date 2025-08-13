                 

Make a presto decision to add to your recording collection...

There are six more, new and classic CDs and downloads to consider as you build your brass collection through a new partnership between 4BR and Presto Music.

  There are six releases to enjoy and add to your collections

Wednesday, 13 August 2025

        

4Barsrest has started a new partnership with Presto Music, the UKs leading e-commerce site for classical music.

It enables 4BR readers to enjoy a direct link to CD and other product purchases through the 4BR site, with regular updates shown on the 4BR homepage Carousel and news page.

Those featured will have a link to the brass banding world through artists, conductors or music, so that you can add to your own collections through a trusted retailer.

Featured Recordings:


Preludes, Rags and Cakewalks

The Symphonic Brass of London
Conductor: Eric Crees

Released in April 2020, this release of superbly constructed and performed arrangements transports your back in time to the era of Debussy, Joplin, Auric, Milhaud and Satie

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8768319--preludes-rags-and-cakewalks?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Black Dyke Plays Rossini

Conductors: Major Peter Parkes and Trevor Walmsley
Soloists: Philip McCann, John Clough

The re-release is available on download only.

Originally released in 1992 it saw the Queensbury Band under the direction two great conductors displaying Rossini talents in full — from brilliant arrangements of overtures such as 'The Silken Ladder', 'Tancredi' and 'William Tell' as well as well showcasing iconic soloists in Philip McCann and John Clough performing 'Una Voce Poco Fa and 'Largo Al Factotum'.

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9503123--black-dyke-mills-band-play-rossini?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady

Sinfonia of London
Conductor: John Wilson

A brand new recording due for release on 26th September 2025.

Be one of the first to enjoy the quintessential sounds of the perfect American/London musical.

John Wilson brings restored original orchestrations, including underscoring plus all the music written but cut before the opening. As he says: "The reason I want to record everything the composer, lyricist, book-writer, and orchestrator did is that I believe it is a piece of significance by people who were masters of their art and craft."

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9786118--lerner-loewes-my-fair-lady?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Very Best of British Brass Bands

Massed bands of Foden's, Fairey Aviation, GUS, Black Dyke Mills, Grimethorpe and Morris Motors
Conductors: Harry Mortimer

A compilation release of classic massed band favourites from yesteryear — from 'William Tell' and 'Finlandia', to 'Donkey Serenade', 'Whispering Brass', 'The Faithful Hussar' and more.

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9367594--best-of-british-brass-bands?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

The Glory of Venice

Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
King's College Choir
Conductor: Stephen Cleobury

Originally released in 2007, this recording, superbly performed by the artists, brings together the intricate beauty of the music of Giovanni Gabrieli.

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/8042199--gabrieli-the-glory-of-venice?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

Transatlantic

Onyx Brass
Conductor: John Wilson
Featuring: Viv McLean (piano)
Onyx Brass continues to bring a highly informed sense of polished understanding to their exploration of core as well as new repertoire on their latest release.

There are six premiere recordings; the crisp, articulated elegance balanced by an acute sense of stylistic nuance — coherent and considered.

To find out more:

https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/9774591--transatlantic?utm_source=4barsrest.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=carousel

CD review:

https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd788.asp

        

