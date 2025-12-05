                 

*
banner

News

NYBBGB Conductor finalists announced

The quartet of conductors looking to claim the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Conductors' Competition title have been confirmed.

nybbgb
  The four finals have been announced.

Friday, 05 December 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced the quartet of musicians who will compete in the final of its 2026 Young Conductors' Competition.

Ammal Bhatia, Megan Bousfield, Tommy Tynan and Joey Wong will head to Tidworth Garrison Theatre in Wiltshire on Saturday 17th January to become the third winner of the prestigious event supported by British Army Music.

This year's competition attracted 19 global entrants up to the age of 30, reflecting its growing international reach and prestige.

Finalists

Ammal Bhatia, aged 26, is currently completing a Master's in Conducting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has conducted the Ulster Orchestra and Chineke! Orchestra, and will make debuts with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

25 year old Megan Bousfield is a Glasgow-based conductor and trumpet player whose fast-rising career includes being Musical Director of the 50-strong Edinburgh University Brass Band.

Tommy Tynan is the Solo Eb tuba player with Black Dyke Band. The 28 year old has wide brass band playing experience and is a performance artist for Randefalk Music and the brass band transcriber of composer Ricardo Molla.

Joey Wong, aged 22, is an active and passionate educator, working as a peripatetic brass teacher within Liverpool's Music Service. He has an emerging profile in brass and wind ensembles and is the Musical Director of YBS (Poynton) Band.

Brass band works

Each will take to the podium to rehearse one of four iconic brass band works with a joint ensemble of players from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and British Army Music in front of a live audience.

The judges are Major Craig Bywater (Chief Instructor at the Royal Military School of Music) and Dr Robert Childs (NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning).

Not only will the winner claim the title but will also be appointed Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB summer course and concert 2026, working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts and conducting at the course concert in Bath on 8th August.

the winner claim the title but will also be appointed Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB summer course and concert 2026, working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts4BR

Thrilled by response

Speaking about the event, Dr Robert Childs said: "We were absolutely thrilled by the response to this year's competition. The calibre of entries from such a wide range of musical and cultural backgrounds shows the remarkable reach and prestige of this event.

The competition is a springboard for musicians ready to take their place on the national stage — conductors who not only demonstrate technical command and musicianship, but who can communicate, inspire and lead with creativity and confidence. It promises to be a wonderful final."

High impact

Stressing the importance of the event to the organisation, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB Chief Executive, added: "This competition is exactly what the NYBBGB stands for â€” backing the future of brass music by empowering young leaders with high-impact professional experience.

We are hugely grateful to British Army Music for supporting this vital opportunity."

Competition Final

NYBBGB Young Conductors' Competition 2026 Live Final
Saturday 17th January 2026
10.00am — 2.30pm
Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Tidworth, Wiltshire (SP9 7EP)

Tickets: Free
Booking required: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1967543299975

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbgb

NYBBGB Conductor finalists announced

December 5 • The quartet of conductors looking to claim the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Conductors' Competition title have been confirmed.

Music

4BR Review — Episode 12

December 5 • Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas discuss if we are starting to see a change in the music being performed at at major contests, concerts and on recordings.

Thurcroft Welfare

Thurcroft honour stalwart trio

December 4 • Three remarkable servants of Thurcroft Welfare Band have been honoured for their decades of dedicated commitment.

Purcell Brass

Purcell Brass Experience aims to inspire the next generation of performers

December 4 • The UK's oldest specialist music school has announced the launch of its new Purcell Brass Experience — and its free.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks an Eb bass player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a flugel player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Chinnor Silver

December 1 • Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top