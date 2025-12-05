NYBBGB Conductor finalists announced

The quartet of conductors looking to claim the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Conductors' Competition title have been confirmed.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced the quartet of musicians who will compete in the final of its 2026 Young Conductors' Competition.

Ammal Bhatia, Megan Bousfield, Tommy Tynan and Joey Wong will head to Tidworth Garrison Theatre in Wiltshire on Saturday 17th January to become the third winner of the prestigious event supported by British Army Music.

This year's competition attracted 19 global entrants up to the age of 30, reflecting its growing international reach and prestige.

Finalists

Ammal Bhatia, aged 26, is currently completing a Master's in Conducting at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has conducted the Ulster Orchestra and Chineke! Orchestra, and will make debuts with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

25 year old Megan Bousfield is a Glasgow-based conductor and trumpet player whose fast-rising career includes being Musical Director of the 50-strong Edinburgh University Brass Band.

Tommy Tynan is the Solo Eb tuba player with Black Dyke Band. The 28 year old has wide brass band playing experience and is a performance artist for Randefalk Music and the brass band transcriber of composer Ricardo Molla.

Joey Wong, aged 22, is an active and passionate educator, working as a peripatetic brass teacher within Liverpool's Music Service. He has an emerging profile in brass and wind ensembles and is the Musical Director of YBS (Poynton) Band.

Brass band works

Each will take to the podium to rehearse one of four iconic brass band works with a joint ensemble of players from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and British Army Music in front of a live audience.

The judges are Major Craig Bywater (Chief Instructor at the Royal Military School of Music) and Dr Robert Childs (NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning).

Not only will the winner claim the title but will also be appointed Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB summer course and concert 2026, working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts and conducting at the course concert in Bath on 8th August.

the winner claim the title but will also be appointed Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB summer course and concert 2026, working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Thrilled by response

Speaking about the event, Dr Robert Childs said: "We were absolutely thrilled by the response to this year's competition. The calibre of entries from such a wide range of musical and cultural backgrounds shows the remarkable reach and prestige of this event.

The competition is a springboard for musicians ready to take their place on the national stage — conductors who not only demonstrate technical command and musicianship, but who can communicate, inspire and lead with creativity and confidence. It promises to be a wonderful final."

High impact

Stressing the importance of the event to the organisation, Mark Bromley, NYBBGB Chief Executive, added: "This competition is exactly what the NYBBGB stands for â€” backing the future of brass music by empowering young leaders with high-impact professional experience.

We are hugely grateful to British Army Music for supporting this vital opportunity."

Competition Final

NYBBGB Young Conductors' Competition 2026 Live Final

Saturday 17th January 2026

10.00am — 2.30pm

Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Tidworth, Wiltshire (SP9 7EP)

Tickets: Free

Booking required: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1967543299975