Purcell Brass Experience aims to inspire the next generation of performers

The UK's oldest specialist music school has announced the launch of its new Purcell Brass Experience — and its free.

Purcell Brass
  The first Purcell Brass Experience takes place in February 2026. .

Thursday, 04 December 2025

        

The Purcell School, the UK's oldest specialist music school, has announced the launch of its new Purcell Brass Experience.

The free dedicated programme for young brass players will take place once a term at the school based in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

It aims to provide talented young musicians in Years 5 to 12 of Grade 3 to 8+ standard with the opportunity to work closely with the school's distinguished brass faculty and guest artists in an inspiring and supportive environment.

The Purcell Brass Experience also aims to foster links with younger players, including those in Years 5 and 6, and to build connections with local primary schools as part of the School's wider outreach.

Each term

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Each term session will offer focused ensemble coaching, masterclasses and performance workshops designed to nurture musical skills, technical development and artistic confidence.

Our comprehensive programme includes specialised instruction in trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, cornet, flugelhorn, tenor horn, baritone horn and euphonium."

Thrilled

Also looking forward to being part on the initiative, Mike Cavanagh, Head of Wind, Brass and Percussion added: "I'm absolutely thrilled to launch this exciting new initiative for young brass musicians.

The Purcell School Brass Experience offers the opportunity for young brass players to develop their skills alongside our expert team of specialist tutors whilst also experiencing the energy and excellence of the musical community here at the school.

It also represents a major step forward in supporting the next generation of brass talent.

I strongly believe in the importance of providing first-class opportunities for the young musicians of today, irrespective of background, and I hope that over time we can develop close connections with young musicians across the country through our Brass Experience."

Our comprehensive programme includes specialised instruction in trumpet, horn, trombone, tuba, cornet, flugelhorn, tenor horn, baritone horn and euphonium

Further details

The first Purcell Brass Experience session will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026 (2.00pm-5.00pm) at The Purcell School.

Participation is free of charge, but advance registration is required via the School's website.

For more information and to register, please visit www.purcell-school.org/purcell-brass-experience

or contact Mike Cavanagh, Head of Wind, Brass and Percussion, with any queries directly at: m.cavanagh@purcell-school.org

        

