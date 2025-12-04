Thurcroft honour stalwart trio

Three remarkable servants of Thurcroft Welfare Band have been honoured for their decades of dedicated commitment.

Thurcroft Welfare Band recently honoured three stalwart members who retired after long and distinguished service.

Janet Gibbins alongside Malcolm and June Taylor retired at the end of 2024 after completing remarkable tenures as players and administrators.

Years of service

Janet started with Dinnington Colliery at the age of 9, leaving 20 years later to have her son.

She did think her playing career was over but when her brother Dennis Holling re-formed Thurcroft Welfare Band she was persuaded to join and stayed for 44 years before putting her tenor horn away for good at the age of 81. Janet also acted as Band Secretary for many years.

Eight decades

Meanwhile, Malcolm began playing for Thurcroft in 1951 aged 10. He stayed until they folded in the early 1960's, transferring to Dinnington Colliery Band.

When the band was re-formed he returned in 1980, playing as well as acting as Treasurer for many years. After eight decades he finally retired from playing E flat bass at the age of 83.

Band Mum

All this wouldn't been possible with his wife June who has been a constant supporter and unofficial 'Band Mum' to everyone as well as taking on the roles of librarian, cake-maker, cleaner and just about everything else.

Tribute

In paying his tribute, MD, Matthew Wright said: "Everyone associated with the band can only say a huge thank you to Malcolm, June and Janet for their years of dedicated service.

Their musicianship, commitment, and friendship have been an inspiration to us all, both on and off the stage. Each has contributed so much to the band and their presence will be deeply missed. We wish them all the very best for the future and hope they will always remain part of the Thurcroft family."

Mementoes and gifts were presented to the trio at a recent concert by guest soloist Chris Robertson from Brighouse & Rastrick.