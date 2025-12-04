Join us tonight for the latest 4BR review

An hour of chat and opinions as we ponder if there has been a real shift in musical outlook in the banding world. Join us and have your say tonight.

The latest live broadcast episode of the 4BR Review will take place this evening (Thursday at 7.00pm) — and its all about the music.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas will be pondering the possibility that there has been a subtle, but significant change in musical outlook from bands at major championships at with concert and recordings.

From the cooperation band's memorable victory at Brass in Concert and Valaisia's retention of the Swiss National title, to a host of world premieres on and off the contest stage, recordings of note and the interesting choices that lie in wait for the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester in January.

To link up

Does it herald a change of musical emphasis — and if so, will it be maintained?

Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUdNdzaBszQ