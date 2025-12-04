                 

Join us tonight for the latest 4BR review

An hour of chat and opinions as we ponder if there has been a real shift in musical outlook in the banding world. Join us and have your say tonight.

  Join Iwan and Chris tonight for another 4BR review podcast

Thursday, 04 December 2025

        

The latest live broadcast episode of the 4BR Review will take place this evening (Thursday at 7.00pm) — and its all about the music.

4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas will be pondering the possibility that there has been a subtle, but significant change in musical outlook from bands at major championships at with concert and recordings.

From the cooperation band's memorable victory at Brass in Concert and Valaisia's retention of the Swiss National title, to a host of world premieres on and off the contest stage, recordings of note and the interesting choices that lie in wait for the RNCM International Brass Band Festival in Manchester in January.

To link up

Does it herald a change of musical emphasis — and if so, will it be maintained?

Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUdNdzaBszQ

        

Thurcroft Welfare

Thurcroft honour stalwart trio

December 4 • Three remarkable servants of Thurcroft Welfare Band have been honoured for their decades of dedicated commitment.

Purcell Brass

Purcell Brass Experience aims to inspire the next generation of performers

December 4 • The UK's oldest specialist music school has announced the launch of its new Purcell Brass Experience — and its free.

Delph

It's going to be a Whit Friday Christmas

December 4 • A new Whit Friday venture will be heard in Delph this Christmas — and all with a festive difference.

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks an Eb bass player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a flugel player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Chinnor Silver

December 1 • Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

