It's going to be a Whit Friday Christmas

A new Whit Friday venture will be heard in Delph this Christmas — and all with a festive difference.

There will be a Whit Friday first this year as the home to the greatest free banding contesting in the world since 1884 hosts it first Christmas competition.

It follows a conversion between a local pub landlord in Delph and composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper which started off as a bit of a Christmas wish, but has now come to fruition on Friday 12th December — starting at 6.00pm.

Pub trio

It will see bands compete at a trio of pub venues in the village — The White Lion, The Swan and The Bell, for a share of a very handy £2,000 prize fund. The Youth bands will perform a 10-minute programme. The first prize is £600.

And instead of bands playing a old pot boiler march, they will each have to perform a 15 minute of Christmas music at each venue.

Actor judges

In a further twist, both the audience and judge at each contest will give an even 50/50 split of marks — with the judges being three local television celebrities — actors John Henshaw, William Ash and Andy Moore.

Something different

Talking about the event, Paul told 4BR: "It all came after I chatted to White Lion landlord Alan Warrior about creating something a little different to entertain customers.

The response has been fantastic with each ensemble taking turns to perform a mini Christmas concert at the three Delph pubs. Our three judges are well known television actors whose role with the audience is to award the winning prize to the band that captures greatest Christmas spirit."

He added: "Emmerdale actors William Ash and Andy Moore with the brilliant John Henshaw are thrilled to take part for what we hope will become a new Whit Friday tradition.

So pick your pub, grab a drink to accompany the festive cheer, and enjoy a full evening of spectacular brass band Christmas music, community spirit and celebration."