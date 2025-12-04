Friary players help ITV viewers win Christmas

An ensemble from Friary Brass have played their part in helping viewers of 'Loose Women' and 'This Morning' win some spectacular Christmas prizes.

Eagle-eyed viewers of ITV's 'This Morning' and 'Loose Women' programmes may recently have spotted Friary Brass players performing alongside presenter Jeff Brazier as part of the channel's launch of their 'Win Christmas' competition.

Favourite carol

Band Secretary Lauren Straker explains: "We performed at a similar event three years ago with Gok Wan so we were thrilled to be invited back again. Jeff Brazier was a lovely guy and we even played his favourite carol.

With 'Good Morning' regularly attracting around 700,000 viewers daily, I think it's safe to say it's the largest audience we have."