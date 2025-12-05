4BR Review — Episode 12

Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas discuss if we are starting to see a change in the music being performed at at major contests, concerts and on recordings.

Welcome to the latest 4BR Review podcast, where 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas chat about what has, what is and what will be going on in the brass band world.

Change?

For this latest episode they explore the intriguing question of whether or not there has been a subtle, yet significant change in outlook in the music being performed at major contests, concerts and on recordings.

It follows the music heard at the Albert Hall, Brass in Concert and at various European National Championships of late, as well as high profile concerts and CD releases, whilst in the last week or so we got to find out what was in store at the 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

Less sugar more fibre

So, is this the potential start of a new era of less sugar and more musical fibre in our diet or just a temporary hiatus before we head back on the same old habits?

To enjoy:



To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUdNdzaBszQ