4BR Review — Episode 12

Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas discuss if we are starting to see a change in the music being performed at at major contests, concerts and on recordings.

Music
  The latest review episode can now be enjoyed

Friday, 05 December 2025

        

Welcome to the latest 4BR Review podcast, where 4BR Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas chat about what has, what is and what will be going on in the brass band world.

Change?

For this latest episode they explore the intriguing question of whether or not there has been a subtle, yet significant change in outlook in the music being performed at major contests, concerts and on recordings.

It follows the music heard at the Albert Hall, Brass in Concert and at various European National Championships of late, as well as high profile concerts and CD releases, whilst in the last week or so we got to find out what was in store at the 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

Less sugar more fibre

So, is this the potential start of a new era of less sugar and more musical fibre in our diet or just a temporary hiatus before we head back on the same old habits?

To enjoy:


To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUdNdzaBszQ

        

nybbgb

NYBBGB Conductor finalists announced

December 5 • The quartet of conductors looking to claim the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Conductors' Competition title have been confirmed.

Music

Thurcroft Welfare

Thurcroft honour stalwart trio

December 4 • Three remarkable servants of Thurcroft Welfare Band have been honoured for their decades of dedicated commitment.

Purcell Brass

Purcell Brass Experience aims to inspire the next generation of performers

December 4 • The UK's oldest specialist music school has announced the launch of its new Purcell Brass Experience — and its free.

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks an Eb bass player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Haverhill Silver Band

December 2 • Haverhill Silver Band seeks a flugel player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!

Chinnor Silver

December 1 • Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us.. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.

