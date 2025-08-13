Fewer than 100 premium tickets left for British Open

If you want to to snap up a ticket for the Stalls or Upper Circle for this year's British Open, then make sure you don't miss out.

There are now fewer than 100 premium tickets left to snap up if you want to enjoy the performances at this year's 171st British Open Championships to be held at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 6th September.

Star Crossed Lovers

The event will see the world premiere of 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts, inspired by the music to Prokofiev's famous ballet score.

There are now limited premium seats available in the main Stalls area and the Upper Circle.

Tickets for the Choir and Circle are sold out. Tickets for the Grand Tier are available.

To purchase tickets go to:

https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736