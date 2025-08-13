Fewer than 100 premium tickets left for British Open

                 

Wednesday, 13 August 2025

        

There are now fewer than 100 premium tickets left to snap up if you want to enjoy the performances at this year's 171st British Open Championships to be held at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on Saturday 6th September.

The event will see the world premiere of 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts, inspired by the music to Prokofiev's famous ballet score.

There are now limited premium seats available in the main Stalls area and the Upper Circle.

Tickets for the Choir and Circle are sold out. Tickets for the Grand Tier are available.

To purchase


To purchase tickets go to:
https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736

        

uk fORUM

Endorsement and reservations from UKLBF to automatic National invitations

August 13 • The UK Leading Bands Forum has welcomed the return of the four band automatic invitation to Albert Hall Final — but with pointed reservations.

Presto

Make a presto decision to add to your recording collection...

August 13 • There are six more, new and classic CDs and downloads to consider as you build your brass collection through a new partnership between 4BR and Presto Music.

August 13 • If you want to to snap up a ticket for the Stalls or Upper Circle for this year's British Open, then make sure you don't miss out.

Gregson

Gregson's Choice on National eve

August 13 • You can still grab a seat for the chance to hear an evening of great Edward Gregson music on the eve of the Albert Hall National Final from the ISB and Ian Bousfield.

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Wetherby & District Silver Band

August 14 • We have a back row cornet and horn seat available in our friendly, top end of third section band. Although we take our music seriously we also try to have as much fun as possible in the process! We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings 8-9:45pm in Wetherby

Epping Forest Band

August 11 • Epping Forest Band have a vacancy for a solo horn player.. We are a friendly social 3rd section band with a variety of concerts throughout the year.. We have our own band hut and are within easy distance of the M11 and the central line.

Ilkeston Brass

August 9 • Ilkeston Brass need a new MD! We are a 4th section band based in SE Derbyshire with a strong community presence. We have empty seats in the cornet section but a core of committed players fighting to keep the band going.

