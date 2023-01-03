Howard's way at Brackley

Dave Howard becomes the new conductor at Brackley & District Band

Brackley & District Band has announced the appointment of Dave Howard as their new conductor.

He comes with great banding experience as a player, BBC sound engineer and contest promoter — in the past performing with Cwmbran Band, the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) organisation, producing the 'Sounding Brass' radio programme and running the Welsh Brewers Entertainment Contest.

50th anniversary

He recently moved to Towcester and as well as playing bass at Towcester Studio Band, he says he is excited to be conducting again and keen to help Brackley& District play an important role in their local community as well as on the contest stage in their 50th anniversary year.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Dave is very encouraging and supportive ensuring that we all have fun and improve. Our Christmas Concert was very successful, and we were extremely pleased when he agreed to take on the role."