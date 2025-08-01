Youth and experience as Red Admiral judges announced

The judges for the Red Admiral Entertainment contest have been announced with the chance for youngsters to be a part of the decision making process too.

There will be an experienced panel of adjudicators making the decisions at this year's Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contests on Sunday 28th September.

The panels will consist of Anne Crookston, John Doyle, Andrew Lofthouse, Andrea Price and Gareth Sykes.

Experience

They will also be joined by Academy Leader and Leyland Band MD, Daniel Brooks, who told 4BR: "Building on the success of last year's contest, we've been keen to continue to provide bands with adjudication panels with a wide ranging breadth of experience.

We are sure the bands will have full respect for the insight and musical integrity they bring, and I'm delighted to be able to join them."

Young Adjudicators

Danny confirmed that it was the intention to also introduce a panel of Young Adjudicators who will be an integral part of the decision making under the guidance of John Doyle.

They will focus specifically on awarding the 'Best Soloist' and 'Most Entertaining Programme' prizes on the day.

Opportunity

Contest Administrator, Stuart Barton added: "As a grass-roots organisation, Red Admiral is committed to seeking opportunities for youngsters to have an active role in our movement.

Encouraging their contribution to all aspects of banding alongside performance is vital to safeguarding the future of our movement, and we see this as an opportunity to nurture this."

Further details

Anyone interested in applying to be considered for the Young Adjudicators' Panel should contact Red Admiral direct via: redadmiralcontest@outlook.com for more details by Monday 18th August.

Tickets for the event which will see over 40 bands compete for a total prize find of £22,500 will go on sale from 1st September with more details to be released in the coming weeks on the Red Admiral Music Academy social media platforms.