                 

*
banner

News

Elgar course rounds off with Gala Concert

A full week of brass banding at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School rounds off tonight in Bromsgrove School.

Elgar Course
  The course has been packed with music making and guests

Friday, 01 August 2025

        

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School continues to pack in plenty of great musical making into full days (and evenings) of everything brass banding at Bromsgrove School.

Led by Philip Harper and his team of tutors, well over 100 delegates have enjoyed themselves both playing and listening — with Thursday featuring an interview given by Black Dyke Band legend John Clough with 4BR Editor Iwan Fox (above) about his remarkable musical career in the banding world, as well as the popular Tutor Concert.

Gala Concert

Friday (1st August) will see the course come to a rousing close with Philip Harper leading the bands in concert at Routh Hall at Bromsgrove School at 7.00pm (B61 7DU) as well as showcasing the solo talents of Michael Cavanagh of Black Dyke Band and Emily Evans and Paul Richards of Flowers.

Tickets (which are £5.00) for the event can be purchased at: https://bromsgrove-school-tickets.bromsgrove-school.co.uk/ticketbooth/shows/873670964

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pride Brass

Pride in Brass in Manchester

August 1 • The UK's bold and brilliant LGBTQ+ brass band needs a bit of help to fill the streets of Manchester with musical pride this month.

Red Admiral

Youth and experience as Red Admiral judges announced

August 1 • The judges for the Red Admiral Entertainment contest have been announced with the chance for youngsters to be a part of the decision making process too.

Elgar Course

Elgar course rounds off with Gala Concert

August 1 • A full week of brass banding at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School rounds off tonight in Bromsgrove School.

Easher Austin

Triomphale world premiere at National Children's Band concert

July 31 • 14 year old Easher Austin's 'Marche Triomphale' is to be given its world premiere by the National Children's Band of Great Britain on Friday — with a few tickets left to hear it.

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Vacancies »

Otley Brass Association

July 31 • Front Row/Solo Cornet. . . An exciting opportunity has arisen for new front row/ solo cornet players to join our friendly non-contesting band. We practice every Tuesday evening 7.30-9.45pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

Hathersage Band

July 30 • FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Alder Valley Brass

July 30 • We are looking for a front row cornet player to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023). We have a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top