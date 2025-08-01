Elgar course rounds off with Gala Concert

A full week of brass banding at the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School rounds off tonight in Bromsgrove School.

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School continues to pack in plenty of great musical making into full days (and evenings) of everything brass banding at Bromsgrove School.

Led by Philip Harper and his team of tutors, well over 100 delegates have enjoyed themselves both playing and listening — with Thursday featuring an interview given by Black Dyke Band legend John Clough with 4BR Editor Iwan Fox (above) about his remarkable musical career in the banding world, as well as the popular Tutor Concert.

Gala Concert

Friday (1st August) will see the course come to a rousing close with Philip Harper leading the bands in concert at Routh Hall at Bromsgrove School at 7.00pm (B61 7DU) as well as showcasing the solo talents of Michael Cavanagh of Black Dyke Band and Emily Evans and Paul Richards of Flowers.

Tickets (which are £5.00) for the event can be purchased at: https://bromsgrove-school-tickets.bromsgrove-school.co.uk/ticketbooth/shows/873670964