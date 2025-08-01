Pride in Brass in Manchester

The UK's bold and brilliant LGBTQ+ brass band needs a bit of help to fill the streets of Manchester with musical pride this month.

As one of the largest Pride Parade events outside London will take place in Manchester on Saturday 23rd August — with Pride Brass at the heart of the musical celebrations.

They are the UK's bold and brilliant LGBTQ+ brass band, and will appear at the event for the first time — ready to bring the joyful sound of brass banding to the iconic event.

Huge moment

And as the band's co-founders Anthony Longden-Kirk and Robert Venebles-Greaves told 4BR: "We're beyond excited to be part of Manchester Pride for the first time.

It's a huge moment for us to stand proud, play loud, and celebrate with one of the most vibrant LGBTQ+ communities in the UK.

There will be dazzling sounds, infectious energy, and a sea of colour as every band member marches in a uniquely designed t-shirt, created especially for this unforgettable occasion."

Join in

To make this debut truly spectacular, Pride Brass is calling on all bass and horn players to join the celebration!

The duo added: "All you need is a good lip and the pride and we've got a place for you in the band. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a passionate player looking to be part of something special, now's your chance to shine."

Get in touch

Spaces are limited, so if you want to play your part and to march with Pride Brass in one of the UK's most iconic Pride events get in touch via Pride Brass on Facebook or by emailing pridebrassuk@gmail.com