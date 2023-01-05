Inspiring the next generation...

Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the Halle Orchestra is helping to inspire young players to take up and enjoy playing brass instruments in the heart of her local community.

The next generation of young players in the small West Yorkshire town of Meltham are being inspired to take up brass playing by one of the UK's leading orchestral stars.

Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the Halle Orchestra lives locally and volunteers to provide regular tuition to around 40 youngsters at one of its primary schools. With a background in brass banding in Kirkby Lonsdale in Cumbria she is passionate about enabling young players to enjoy music making.

One of them is 6 year old trombone player Luke Spittlehouse (above) who has really been impressing Katy with his progress. Luke's mum plays with Meltham & Meltham Band.

Making links

Katy, who won the Brass Category of the 1996 BBC 2 'Young Musician of the Year' told 4BR: "It's about making links in the community, and helping increase awareness so that the Music Hubs and local bands can also benefit.

Meltham has such a rich brass band history and so I want to be able to help give local children the same opportunity that I enjoyed.

I can't change the National picture of declining funding for music, but if I can facilitate some children learning an instrument who couldn't otherwise afford it, then that's a start."

Community

Katy added: "Brass bands should be in the community, for the community, and of their community. Without starting at my local band in Kirkby Lonsdale and having access to free peripatetic lessons at school, I would not have won the BBC Young Musician Brass Final, toured with the LSO, played on film soundtracks, and joined the Halle Orchestra.

Music, and the chance to learn it to a high level, should be available to everyone who has the interest, want and drive to do it, regardless of financial backing."

Katy was pictured with Luke at Meltham & Meltham Mills Band's famous bandroom, with the images sent to local, regional and national press.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian