Record Academy recruits at Willebroek

The World and European Champion brings together a record number of delegates for its annual Academy course.

59 young players are currently enjoying being part of the fifth Brass Band Willebroek Academy.

Hosted by the current World and European Champion, the course has attracted its largest number of attendees, cementing its reputation as a leading hub for young brass musicians across Belgium and beyond.

Two bands

This year the delegates have been split into two bands. The Willebroek Academy Band is being led by conductor Frans Violet, whilst Willebroek Academy NXT, is led by Wim Bex.

Wim is the bass trombone player of Brass Band Willebroek who also wrote 'The Forest for the Trees' which helped propel the band to the European title in Stavanger in May.

Frans and Wim have tailored bespoke programmes for the participants to reflect the different stages of their development.

Joining them this year has been tenor horn star Sheona White, who has been both a tutor and featured soloist.

Sheona boost

Academy spokesperson Lode Violet told 4BR: "Having Sheona with us has created such a positive feeling, offering participants the opportunity to learn from one of the brass band world's most celebrated musicians.

We are also thrilled to be able to provide a top-tier team of instructors, that focus on individual improvement, ensemble playing, and performance experience.

The programme includes two public concerts: a vibrant marching concert which everyone enjoyed through the streets of Lier on Tuesday, and our grand concert on Friday evening (8th August), hosted at the GO! Atheneum Lier — Campus Arthur Vanderpoorten."