Results: 2025 German Open

3BA Concert Brass makes it a hat-trick of entertainment victories at the German Open as Woodshockers Brass and Brass Band Hombeek claim the section honours.
Report to follow.
Championship A Section:
Test piece/Entertainment = Total
1. 3BA Concert Band (Erik Janssen): 97.3/96.3 = 193.6
2. Brass Band Regensburg (Thomas Freiss): 92.0/91.6 = 183.6
3. Brass Band NW (Martin Schadlich): 90.0/89.6 = 179.6
4. Brass Band Rijnmond (Luc Vertommen): 87.3/87.6 = 175.0
B Section:
Test piece/Entertainment = Total
1. Woodshockers Brass Band (Tim de Maeseneer): 95.0/95.0 = 190.0
2. Evolution Brass Regensburg (Barnabas Lugosi): 83.3/84.6 = 168.0
C Section:
Test piece/Entertainment = Total
1. Brass Band Hombeek (Stan Nieuwenhuis): 92.0/90.3 = 182.3
2. Brass Band Essen (Chris Houlding): 83.0/85.3 = 168.3