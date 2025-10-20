Result: 2025 Austrian National Championship

The band and conductor Gunther Reisegger celebrate their victory

Brass Band Oberosterreich makes it four wins in a row as they secure the Austrian title in Innsbruck and their place at the European Championships in Montreux in 2027. Report to follow Championship Section: Adjudicators: Walter Ratzek; Frans Violet; Oliver Waespi

Set Work: Hypercube (Oliver Wespi)

Set Work/Own Choice = Total 1. Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger): 192.6

2. R.E.T. Brass Band (Andreas Lackner): 190.0 Best Soloist: Stefan Untergerger (Brass Band Oberosterreich)

Best Section: Cornets of (Brass Band Oberosterreich)