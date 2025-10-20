                 

Result: 2025 Austrian National Championship

Brass Band Oberosterreich makes it four wins in a row as they secure the Austrian title in Innsbruck and their place at the European Championships in Montreux in 2027.

BBO
  The band and conductor Gunther Reisegger celebrate their victory

Monday, 20 October 2025

        

Report to follow

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Walter Ratzek; Frans Violet; Oliver Waespi
Set Work: Hypercube (Oliver Wespi)
Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. Brass Band Oberosterreich (Gunther Reisegger): 192.6
2. R.E.T. Brass Band (Andreas Lackner): 190.0

Best Soloist: Stefan Untergerger (Brass Band Oberosterreich)
Best Section: Cornets of (Brass Band Oberosterreich)

        

