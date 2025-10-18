                 

News

Just 10 and counting for Brass in Concert

There are now just 10 tickets left before the sold-out signs are posted for the Brass in Concert Championships.

Saturday, 18 October 2025

        

There are now just 10 tickets left to be snapped by brass band entertainment fans for this year's 48th Brass in Concert Championship.

11 bands will take to the stage at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music on Saturday 15th November — led by defending champion Cory.

They are one of 11 top class bands that will compete for the title — so you will need to be very quick indeed to claim your seat in the main hall for the action that starts at 11.00am.

Tickets: https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/48th-brass-in-concert-championship/

Youth Brass in Concert

The weekend also offers the opportunity to enjoy the Youth Brass in Concert Championships at Sage One with tickets still available to enjoy the next generation of brass stars performing their inventive entertainment programmes.

Tickets: https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/youth-brass-in-concert-2025/

        

