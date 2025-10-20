                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2025 NIBA Championship

1st Old Boys Silver retain their title and claim the Euro honours with section victories for CWA and Dungannon Silver.

First Old Boys
  The Championship Section title was claimed by 1st Old Boys

Monday, 20 October 2025

        

The 107th North of Ireland Band Association Championships took place in Armagh on the weekend where 1st Old Boys retained their Championship Section title and claimed their representative place at the European Championships in Montreux in 2027.

Report to follow

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth
Test Piece: St James — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

1. 1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathon Corry): 191
2. Laganvale Metal Technology (Charles Fyffe): 190
3. Strabane Brass (Dr Brendan Coyle): 188
4. Third Carrickfergus (Brian Connolly): 187
5. Downshire Brass (Prof Michael Alcorn): 185
6. Murley Silver (Kevin Teers): 184

Best Instrumentalist: Alan Haworth (Euphonium) — 1st Old Boys

Second Grade:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth
Test Piece: Sanctury (Daniel Hall)

1. CWA (Keith Anderson): 191
2. Drogheda Brass (Stephen Murray): 189
3. Roughan Silver (Stephen Crooks): 188
4. Ballyduff Silver (William Hill): 186
5. Comber Silver (Paul Hamilton): 185
6. Lourdes (Gavin Warren): 183

Best Cornet Section: CWA
Best Bass Section: CWA

Third Grade:

Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth
Test Piece: New Beginnings (Fred Schjelderup)

1. Dungannon Silver (Boris Pinto): 186
2. St Mark's Silver (Bob Quick): 184
3. Dynamic Brass (Sandy McQuiggan): 183
4. Wellington Memorial Silver (Stephen Cairns): 182
5. Poyntzpass Silver (Stanley Lutton): 180

Overall Best Band of the Day: 1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathon Corry)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBO

Result: 2025 Austrian National Championship

October 20 • Brass Band Oberosterreich makes it four wins in a row as they secure the Austrian title in Innsbruck and their place at the European Championships in Montreux in 2027.

3BA Concert Brass

Results: 2025 German Open

October 20 • 3BA Concert Brass makes it a hat-trick of entertainment victories at the German Open as Woodshockers Brass and Brass Band Hombeek claim the section honours.

First Old Boys

Results: 2025 NIBA Championship

October 20 • 1st Old Boys Silver retain their title and claim the Euro honours with section victories for CWA and Dungannon Silver.

Brass in Concert

Just 10 and counting for Brass in Concert

October 18 • There are now just 10 tickets left before the sold-out signs are posted for the Brass in Concert Championships.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

October 20 • Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class TROMBONE player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

East London Brass

October 20 • Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

Hathersage Band

October 17 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top