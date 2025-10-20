Results: 2025 NIBA Championship

1st Old Boys Silver retain their title and claim the Euro honours with section victories for CWA and Dungannon Silver.

The Championship Section title was claimed by 1st Old Boys

The 107th North of Ireland Band Association Championships took place in Armagh on the weekend where 1st Old Boys retained their Championship Section title and claimed their representative place at the European Championships in Montreux in 2027. Report to follow Championship Section: Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

Test Piece: St James — A New Beginning (Philip Harper) 1. 1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathon Corry): 191

2. Laganvale Metal Technology (Charles Fyffe): 190

3. Strabane Brass (Dr Brendan Coyle): 188

4. Third Carrickfergus (Brian Connolly): 187

5. Downshire Brass (Prof Michael Alcorn): 185

6. Murley Silver (Kevin Teers): 184 Best Instrumentalist: Alan Haworth (Euphonium) — 1st Old Boys Second Grade: Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

Test Piece: Sanctury (Daniel Hall) 1. CWA (Keith Anderson): 191

2. Drogheda Brass (Stephen Murray): 189

3. Roughan Silver (Stephen Crooks): 188

4. Ballyduff Silver (William Hill): 186

5. Comber Silver (Paul Hamilton): 185

6. Lourdes (Gavin Warren): 183 Best Cornet Section: CWA

Best Bass Section: CWA Third Grade: Adjudicator: Sarah Groarke-Booth

Test Piece: New Beginnings (Fred Schjelderup) 1. Dungannon Silver (Boris Pinto): 186

2. St Mark's Silver (Bob Quick): 184

3. Dynamic Brass (Sandy McQuiggan): 183

4. Wellington Memorial Silver (Stephen Cairns): 182

5. Poyntzpass Silver (Stanley Lutton): 180 Overall Best Band of the Day: 1st Old Boys Silver (Dr Jonathon Corry)