Brass Band Summer School rounds off with Gala Concert

If you in Harrogate this evening, why not go along and enjoy the entertainment on offer from the delegates of the Brass Band Summer School.

The 2025 Brass Band Summer School will come to a close this evening (Friday 8th August) with a concert at the wonderful St Wilfrid's Church in Harrogate at 7.30pm.

If you are in the area then it only costs £5.00 (free for children) and will showcase two full size bands each under the direction of Dr Robert Childs, and featuring guest soloist, trombonist Becky Lundberg.

Sovereign and Imperial

The Sovereign Band will feature music by James Curnow, Philip Sparke, Jonathan Bates, Sir Karl Jenkins and Edward Gregson, whilst the Imperial Band will also showcase music from Sir Karl Jenkins alongside works by Strauss, Kenneth Downie, Rebecca Lundberg, von Suppe and Bill Whelan.

Rebecca will perform 'What about feeling Good' and 'Blessed Assurance'.

Great week

Speaking about the course Dr Childs told 4BR: "We've had a great week.

In addition to the concert music, the delegates have also had the opportunity to work Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' and Peter Graham's 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth', as well as explore various chamber ensemble and solo opportunities."

Thanks

He added: "My thanks also go to our visiting guest clinicians Zoe Lovatt-Cooper, Mike Cavanagh and Paul Lovatt-Cooper, who also formed the adjudicating team for the BBSS Brass in Concert Championships, which was great fun.

The delegates really enjoyed themselves thanks to the expert tutoring of Chris Bradley, Brian Taylor, Chris Turner, Owen Farr, David Childs, Becky Lundberg, Les Neish, Sam Milton and Matthew McCombie."

2026

4BR was informed that the 40th edition of the BBSS will take place from 2nd — 8th August 2026, with early bird signing open at: www.brassbandsummerschool.com